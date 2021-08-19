Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.51 and a 52-week high of $243.68.

