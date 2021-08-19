Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

