Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $193.01 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

