Kevin M. Lalande Acquires 28,870 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 28,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LUMO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,694. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

LUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

