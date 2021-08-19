Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $114.32. 5,284,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

