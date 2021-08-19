Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,349. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

