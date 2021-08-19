Key Financial Inc Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

