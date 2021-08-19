Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

