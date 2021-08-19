Key Financial Inc Purchases New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,543 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,608,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

PXF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,097. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.