Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,686 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,469. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

