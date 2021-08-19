KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $300.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.66. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

