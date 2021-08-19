Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Shares of KEYS opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $168.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

