Kineko Hits One Day Volume of $198,481.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $198,481.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00144651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00148975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.26 or 0.99809158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.68 or 0.00919350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00711728 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,666,835 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

