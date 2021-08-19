Kingdom Game 4.0 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $344,335.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $328,883.84 and approximately $344,335.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.99 or 1.00035676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00919128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.06777586 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.