Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

