Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,195,000 after buying an additional 2,500,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 376,314 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,724 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,556 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

