KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KINZU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth $181,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,670 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINZU stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.