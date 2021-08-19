Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on KL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

KL stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$48.71. 369,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$72.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

