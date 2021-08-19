KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 424,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.