KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 424,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

