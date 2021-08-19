KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $25.50

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $25.50 or 0.00057547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $198.54 million and approximately $24.56 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00145368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00150593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,337.40 or 0.99811086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.00896853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.73 or 0.06718862 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.