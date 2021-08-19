Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

