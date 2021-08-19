Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $29.07 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

