KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 1,058,281 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.