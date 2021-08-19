Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

NYSE KTB traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.32. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.