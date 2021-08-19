Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

KRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.53. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $134.86. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

