Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as 13.59 and last traded at 13.85, with a volume of 38125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 14.04.

The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.39.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,182,011 shares of company stock valued at $99,041,245 in the last 90 days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

