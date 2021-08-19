Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases Earnings Results

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at 13.07 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 13.01 and a 1-year high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.39.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts acquired 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 6,182,011 shares of company stock valued at $99,041,245.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

