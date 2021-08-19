Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

KRYS traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 132,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

