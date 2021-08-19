KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $270,968.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,446 shares in the company, valued at $796,453.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,027 shares of company stock valued at $608,922 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

