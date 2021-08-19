Kyber Network Crystal v2 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.54 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $301.97 million and $30.54 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00847938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 172,756,093 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

