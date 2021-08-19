L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $234.90

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.90 and last traded at $234.19, with a volume of 2168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

