La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

La-Z-Boy has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

NYSE LZB opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

