LABS Group Market Capitalization Achieves $17.03 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $1.68 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00150947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,151.76 or 1.00021150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00911166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.23 or 0.06656998 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.