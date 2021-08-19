Lambda Achieves Market Cap of $29.89 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $29.89 million and $5.43 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.00850007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00103901 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,188,921 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

