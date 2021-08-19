Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,741. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

