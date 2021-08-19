Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

