Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Lekoil shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,701,245 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.36.

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

