Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE:LMND opened at $69.54 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Lemonade by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lemonade by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

