Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Moreover, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400 bps year-over-year growth. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lennar by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

