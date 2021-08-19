Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lifestyle Communities’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages affordable independent living residential land lease communities for working, semi-retired, or retired people in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

