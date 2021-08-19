Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

LMST stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

