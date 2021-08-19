Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,158. The stock has a market cap of $166.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

