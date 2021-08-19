Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $314.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

