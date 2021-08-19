Lipe & Dalton Buys 1,103 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,100. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

