Lipe & Dalton Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $63.33. 123,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,583. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

