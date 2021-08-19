Lipe & Dalton Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,314. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

