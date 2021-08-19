Lipe & Dalton Purchases 740 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,155,000 after buying an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

LDOS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.27. 3,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

