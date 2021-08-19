Lipe & Dalton Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,713. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

