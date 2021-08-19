Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. United Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

