Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 146,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,796. The stock has a market cap of $791.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.08. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquidity Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Liquidity Services worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.